newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, NC

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Expands Through Merger With Jacksonville Firm

By Cece Nunn, posted
WilmingtonBiz
 3 days ago

A real estate agency based in Jacksonville has merged with Wilmington-headquartered Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, according to an announcement this week. A news release stated that the merger of Coldwell Banker Alliance Group Realty with Sea Coast will give the venture a greater presence in eastern North Carolina. As a result of the merger, two staff members came on board at Sea Coast, and as of Thursday, 20 Alliance agents had signed on to be part of Sea Coast.

www.wilmingtonbiz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, NC
Business
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Real Estate
State
North Carolina State
City
New Bern, NC
City
Southern Pines, NC
Wilmington, NC
Business
City
Jacksonville, NC
Wilmington, NC
Real Estate
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Agents#Technology Company#Ceo#Media Company#The Sea Coast Advantage#Triangle#Triad#Venture#Eastern North Carolina#Owner Broker#Transactions#Myrtle Beach#Georgetown#Success#Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announces 10th franchise location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The future of Wilmington-based Bitty & Beau’s Coffee looks even brighter as they announce they are expanding into the Sunshine State. Owners Ben and Amy Wright along with their children Bitty and Beau announced that the business is expanding to Fort Lauderdale, making it their 10th franchise location.
Florida Statefoxwilmington.com

Bitty & Beau’s tenth franchise location will be in Florida

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announced its tenth franchise location will open in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Since founders, Amy and Ben Wright, opened up franchise opportunities in August 2020, they’ve announced future locations are coming to Charlotte; Winston-Salem; Washington, D.C.; Athens, Ga.; Waco, Texas; Houston; Boston; Bethlehem, Pa.; and Auburn, Ala.
Weatherecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Southport, NCRegister Citizen

Treasured Southport dock reopens years after hurricane

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) — A cherished dock in a coastal North Carolina city has reopened in time for tourist season, years after it was wrecked by a hurricane. Last week, Southport officially cut the ribbon on its rebuilt city dock, which was originally built in the late 1950s but had been closed since 2016 due to damage from Hurricane Matthew, The StarNews of Wilmington reported.
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

One Cargo District coffee shop to close, another plans to move in

This week will be your last chance to stop by Outpost Coffee Co. in Wilmington’s Cargo District. A post on social media said that the coffee shop will close permanently on its one-year anniversary, May 22. “We’ve had such an awesome year despite Covid and all the other craziness 2020...
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Work remotely in Wilmington — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Entry Level Sales - Insurance (Virtual) (Work From Home); 2. Sales Consultant - Work From Home; 3. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 4. Sales - Customer Service Experience Wanted - Work From Home; 5. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 6. Sales Representative Customer Service; 7. REMOTE Customer Service Representative - A; 8. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 9. Incredible Work From Home Sales Position---Earn Six figures first year; 10. Outside Sales Rep- Wilmington, NC;
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Price is Right Live returns to Wilmington this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center has announced that The Price Is Right Live is returning to Wilmington this summer. The family favorite television game show brings the live, stage show version of the show to the Port City for two shows: Tuesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Wilmington, NCStar News Online

Cape Fear Realtors adds new director of meetings and events

Cape Fear Realtors recently hired a new director of meetings and events, Lee Campbell. Campbell will be responsible for managing all operational aspects and execution of meetings and events. Campbell, recently relocated from Raleigh, now resides in Wilmington. She is a graduate from Georgia State University with a B.S. in...
Wilmington, NCtheoldhouselife.com

So cute! The Key West Cottage in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina. Circa 1925. $199,900

How cute is this cottage! And only 20 minutes to Wrightsville Beach! The Key West Cottage was built in 1925. It is located in Wilmington, North Carolina. The home features original hardwood floors and french doors. There is a small covered front porch. The home is just nine blocks to the riverfront and all that downtown Wilmington has to offer. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 509 square feet. $199,900.
Wilmington, NCPosted by
Wilmington Updates

Top homes for sale in Wilmington

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Windy Woods presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ4Ny01MjQtNTI0ODctNTI0ODcwMDAwLTAwMDMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> The Aria floor plan offers 1618 sq ft with 3 beds, 2 baths all on one floor for easy living! The kitchen offers a huge pantry and large granite island with pendants. Kitchen/dining space is all open to the great room! Great space to entertain your guests! Master bedroom is separate from the other 2 bedrooms for privacy. Whirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. Horton's family of brands. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ4Ny01MjQtNTI0ODctNTI0ODcwMDAwLTAwMDQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> If you've ever dreamed of owning one of those amazing homes you've toured on the Azalea Festival Home Tour, Wilmington Arts Tour or Wilmington Christmas Homes Tour, here's your chance! The historic and iconic McKay-Green House is being offered fully furnished and ready to go for it's new owners to enjoy it's soaring ceilings, enormous rooms and all the historic charm you could ever wish for! In addition to the 4 spacious bedrooms in the main house, this home boasts an attached apartment accessible from either a private porch or from the kitchen in the main house complete with a living area, bedroom and 2 bathrooms - one of which can easily be converted back to a kitchenette if desired. Use this space for rental income or for guests who would prefer a private space! As beautiful as the inside of this home is, you won't want to spend much time indoors as the 4 porches will draw you out to relax and unwind while taking in all of the gorgeous garden views around the grounds. Ready to get out and explore Historic Downtown Wilmington? You will never have to fight for a parking spot or even move your vehicle from your own personal 5 car parking area located behind the home because a multitude of local eateries, shops, attractions and events are just a stroll away down your charming sidewalk lined street. You really can't ask for a better location! Get ready - showings will start 3/12! Come live your best life in this truly remarkable and unique beauty of a home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Katy Sanger, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Riverside presents the Macon. Functional, affordable and open living one story living. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open living area. Gorgeous granite counter tops, owner's bath with walk in shower, and a two car garage. Natural gas community. Gas stove and Rinnai tankless water heater standard. Whirlpool is the exclusive appliance provider for D.R. Horton's family of brands. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFO*The photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Evans D.R. Horton - Wilmington, NC</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi01MjQ3OS0xMzQzJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>