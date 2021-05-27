Big Oil Loses Big in a Day of Game-Changing Climate News

Among those business leaders actively working for climate solutions are nearly 900 Certified B Corporations that have committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2030, a historic goal in terms of the number of companies and the accelerated trajectory of their commitment. As shared on the B Corp Climate Collective website, companies making this commitment are expected to make a public pledge. That pledge includes making a climate emergency declaration, creating a plan with short- and long-term steps, proceeding with the work to pursue these targets, and publishing progress at least annually. The latest version of the commitment, updated in February 2021, includes a pledge to reduce emissions wherever possible and use verified offsets, emphasizing carbon removal projects, to balance emissions that cannot be eliminated.