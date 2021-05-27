DevOps failures cast cloudy shadows over countless apps

Android Go is a version of Android designed for ultra-cheap smartphones. It’s optimized to deliver a smooth user experience on phones with less than 2GB RAM and comes pre-loaded with a special suite of Google apps designed to use less bandwidth and have a smaller memory footprint. While the overall premise of Android Go is to make core Android features more accessible to less powerful devices, it doesn’t skimp on privacy and security features either. In fact, Android 11 Go, which was announced last year, offers the same privacy protections as the full-fledged Android 11 version, including a one-time permission model for apps requesting access to the camera and microphone, auto-reset permissions, and more. Now in a bid to further improve user privacy, Google is making it easier for Android Go users to switch to guest mode.