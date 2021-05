Extracted marijuana products are the focal point of a new bill restricting medical marijuana access and concentrate sales. House Bill 1317, legislation that is quickly making its way through the Colorado legislature, seeks to make significant changes to the state’s longstanding medical cannabis access program. Many of these proposed changes are not in the best interest of either patients or public safety. Furthermore, some of the advocacy groups pushing this measure are not acting in good faith — as they have publicly stated that their ultimate goal is to roll back legal access altogether.