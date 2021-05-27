Duran Duran’s ‘Rio’ Gets New Appreciation from Critic Annie Zaleski

Duran Duran's new album features a high-profile cast of dance music producers and musicians. Spanning twelve tracks, Future Past was produced by Giorgio Moroder, Mark Ronson and Erol Alkan. The LP also features Blur’s founding member and multi-instrumentalist Graham Coxon, David Bowie's longtime pianist Mike Garson and singer Lykke Li, with more collaborations due to be announced soon. According to Alkan, a number of songs on the album "embody the spirit and dynamic of the band as I know them now, or as I remember them whilst growing up," the Phantasy Sound label boss wrote on Facebook. "I’m not saying it’s epic, but well … yes I am," Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon described in a separate statement. Future Past, Duran Duran's first full-length in six years, has been in the works since November 2018. Vinyl, digital and cassette versions will finally arrive on October 22nd courtesy of Tape Modern, which is under exclusive license to BMG.