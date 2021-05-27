newsbreak-logo
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo gathers to honor George Floyd with ‘Open Eyes Kalamazoo’

By Destini Lindsey, News Editor
westernherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 25 marked the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. An event called ‘Open Eyes Kalamazoo’ was held in Bronson Park to honor Floyd and other black lives lost to police injustice. “This event brings the community together in solidarity to actually unite and actually commemorate the death of George...

www.westernherald.com
