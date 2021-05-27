newsbreak-logo
Prevail Bank gives to JA program

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
Pictured are Lisa Larson, Junior Achievement development director, from left; Christina Kuenstler, JA operations assistant; Mari Stein, JA senior regional director; Jarrod Spinnato, Prevail Bank Wausau branch manager; and Ann Viegut, JA education manager. Photo courtesy Prevail.

Prevail Bank has recently donated $1,500 to Junior Achievement of Northcentral Wisconsin to help prepare local youths for the modern workforce.

With this donation, Prevail Bank helps JA in its mission to bridge the gap between traditional education and real-life economics.

“Prevail Bank’s generous contribution enhances and supports financial literacy education, work readiness and entrepreneurial skills of local Marathon County students,” said Mari Stein, senior regional director for JA of Wisconsin.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

