My job is pretty unconventional. I spend my days harnessing the power of parents to ensure they have a voice at decision-making tables, and I love it. I got into this work because of my own parents. I was born and raised in Argentina and when I was 11 years-old we immigrated to the U.S. and moved to Venice, Florida – the oldest, whitest town you could imagine. The transition was very difficult. My teachers didn’t know how to help me because I didn’t speak English and I was undocumented. I often felt alone and helpless. My parents tried their best to fight for my education but often felt discriminated against and unheard.