Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens absent in edge defender rankings from Pro Football Focus

By Kyle P Barber
baltimorebeatdown.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens boasted talent at edge rusher. However, there was a problem where nearly all of the playmakers at the position were in the last year of their deal and waiting to get paid. By the end of free agency madness, Baltimore lost both Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. Baltimore addressed the losses within the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Odafe Oweh from Penn. State, but according to Pro Football Focus, that’s not enough to crack the Top 32 edge defenders heading into the season.

www.baltimorebeatdown.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Focus#Melvin Ingram#American Football#Penn#New England Patriots#Free Agent Ingram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Ravens Sign First-Round EDGE Odafe Oweh

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they signed first-round EDGE Odafe Oweh to a four-year rookie contract on Friday. This leaves just two unsigned draft picks for the Ravens:. Oweh, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 Baltimore used the No. 31 overall pick in this year’s draft on him.
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Ravens' Lamar Jackson focused on Super Bowl, not contract

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Wednesday that his focus remains on winning a Super Bowl, rather than the status of his contract. Jackson, 24, was named the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player and guided the Ravens to three trips to the postseason since entering the league as a first-round pick (32nd overall) in the 2018 draft.
NFLSteelers Depot

Ranking the Rooms: AFC North EDGE

Three of the most important positions in the NFL involve the quarterback, pass protectors, and those that get after the quarterback. In the AFC North, the four teams within the division have stockpiled the latter, causing nightmares for not only the QBs within the division, but the rest of the league as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens all possess athletic pass rushers that can get to the QB in a hurry.
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking the Top 5 Cornerback Tandems Heading into the 2021 NFL Season

NFL teams without a consistent pass rush must rely on back-end defenders to maintain tight coverage for extended periods. That's not ideal, though some cornerbacks can handle the added responsibility. The best cornerbacks in today's game can shut down one side of the field, limit star receivers in one-on-one situations...
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Ranking the Ravens’ position groups, from weakest (outside linebacker) to strongest (cornerback)

Near the end of mandatory minicamp last week, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked whether his team, as presently constructed, might undergo further renovations ahead of training camp. It was possible, Harbaugh acknowledged. With general manager Eric DeCosta on the lookout, “the wheels are always going.” But, Harbaugh added, “I’m not too worried about any spot on our team.” That was to be ...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 11 offensive guards

Once upon a time, offensive guards were the forgotten men in the interior. Tackles drew the attention of the masses, as they were often tasked with handling the most imposing pass rushers on the other side of the football. Centers were known for what they offered in terms of being another coach on the field, calling out protections and helping the quarterback.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans First-Round Pick Retires

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are talking about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are already underway. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JUNE 4: KEVIN JOHNSON JOINS THE RETIREMENT PARTY: according to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL Draft 2021: 3 first-round picks teams will regret

The 2021 NFL Draft concluded a little over a month and there were a lot of great picks. With every draft pick, a sense of hope comes with every pick that they can change your franchise. However, not every pick always turns into what you may have hoped for. Some teams will look back and love their picks and some will look back and regret their picks.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Pro Football Focus ranks Broncos' secondary best in the NFL prior to 2021 season

In 2020, the Broncos' secondary never quite found its groove. Denver's starting cornerback tandem started just six games together due to injuries, and ultimately eight different corners logged at least one start. The Broncos made do and still finished 16th in the league in passing yards allowed, but they lacked game-changing ability; Only four teams had fewer interceptions than Denver's 10 last season.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Pro Football Focus ranks the Steelers offensive line in the bottom of the league

Now that Pro Football Focus has finished their top players at each position lists for the 2021 offseason, the shift has come to position unit rankings. Rather than looking at just the individual players, they are looking at the group which makes up the position and how they compare to the rest of the NFL.
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard absent from minicamp

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters on Tuesday that he does not know if cornerback Xavien Howard will report for the team's mandatory offseason minicamp this week in Davie, Fla. Howard, 27, was absent from the team's picture and promotional shoot day on Monday and was not spotted by...