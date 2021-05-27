Ravens absent in edge defender rankings from Pro Football Focus

At the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens boasted talent at edge rusher. However, there was a problem where nearly all of the playmakers at the position were in the last year of their deal and waiting to get paid. By the end of free agency madness, Baltimore lost both Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. Baltimore addressed the losses within the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Odafe Oweh from Penn. State, but according to Pro Football Focus, that’s not enough to crack the Top 32 edge defenders heading into the season.