At some point, though it’s hard to imagine now, the current revolution will end. Ultimately all revolutions do end, they can’t be sustained. And when ours does We’ll wake up one morning in a country where we don’t have to lie about everything all the time, where math is allowed, where we can acknowledge the profound and inherent differences between men and women without being fired for it. That day is coming. The question is, when it does come, what will be left of our society? We can’t know the answer in detail, but here’s what we’re hoping: we hope that reason remains. Reason: logic, the ability to think clearly and rationally — that’s the one thing we can’t lose. We’re going to need it to rebuild.