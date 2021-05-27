Mayor: City computer system conversion causing time delays
Mayor Tim Monceaux issued the following statement Tuesday morning concerning an upgrade of the city's computer system:. "I am advising the public that the City of Crowley is undergoing a conversion of its computer system," Monceaux said. "The process is lengthy and time-consuming, and I am asking our citizens to please be patient should you experience delays in receiving permits, licenses and other services provided by City Hall. Thank you for your patience and understanding."