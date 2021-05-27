Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crowley, LA

Mayor: City computer system conversion causing time delays

By Editorial
raynetoday.com
 8 days ago

Mayor Tim Monceaux issued the following statement Tuesday morning concerning an upgrade of the city’s computer system:. “I am advising the public that the City of Crowley is undergoing a conversion of its computer system,” Monceaux said. “The process is lengthy and time-consuming, and I am asking our citizens to please be patient should you experience delays in receiving permits, licenses and other services provided by City Hall. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

www.raynetoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crowley, LA
Crowley, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer System#City Hall#Mayor Tim Monceaux#Patient#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
Related
Rayne, LAraynetoday.com

Rayne City Council awards contract for new MLK Community Center

RAYNE - “This has been a long time coming and we finally see all the hard work and planning coming to light,” state Mayor Charkes “Chuck” Robchaux during Monday evening’s City Council meeting when discussion was held concerning the anticipated start of the new Martin Luther King Community Center. “This...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Acadia Parish, LAkadn.com

Acadia Parish Police Jury commences child safety initiative with free signs for citizens

CROWLEY, La - The Acadia Parish Police Jury will begin distributing new Children At Play signs as part of a parish-wide campaign aimed at keeping children safe this summer. The signs are available to residents free of charge and can be picked up at the Police Jury Administrative Office located at 505 NE Court Circle in Crowley, starting Monday, May 17th. The office is open from 8AM-4:30PM Monday-Friday.
Louisiana Statetrumbulltimes.com

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

More than 1.39M people fully vaccinated for COVID in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 35,676 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past several days. The health department said 1.57 milllion people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Louisiana StateMiddletown Press

Louisiana challenge to 2020 expanded balloting dies in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Monday declined to review last year’s decision by a federal judge that expanded early voting and mail balloting in Louisiana during last fall’s presidential election. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the case is now moot, rejecting...
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Crowley, LAraynetoday.com

Committee split on added police funding

At the conclusion of the most recent city council committee meetings, the Revenue and Finance committee tabled five funding requests from Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, including a request to add four patrolmen to the force. Broussard’s requests had been forwarded to the Finance Committee by the Public Safety Committee, chaired...
Crowley, LAraynetoday.com

Derelict buildings claim P.J. attention

Two structures may soon be missing from the landscape. A couple of demolition projects drew the attention of Acadia Parish Police Jurors during their May meeting here Tuesday night. One project involves the former Ed’s Lounge just outside the western city limits of Crowley along U.S. Highway 90. The jury...
Crowley, LAraynetoday.com

Tempers flare at council meeting

One councilman escorted out, two others and chief walk out. Tempers flared, threats were made and a member of the Crowley City Council was escorted by police out of Wednesday night’s meeting. During the Insurance and Personnel Committee report, Chairman Kim Stringfellow appeared to go “off script” from the official...
Crowley, LAraynetoday.com

Police Jury honors Pastor Morgan for service to parish

Corwin Dale Morgan, pastor of Love of Christ Baptist Church, has long been active in service to the people of Crowley and the surrounding area. Tuesday night, the Acadia Parish Police Jury recognized those efforts with the presentation of a certificate of appreciation during their regular May meeting. “I would...
Crowley, LAcrowleytoday.com

Sports betting tax measure advanced

Louisiana House members have voted to advance one of three bills that would create the regulations and tax rates for sports betting, which 55 of 64 Louisiana parishes voted to legalize last year. “The people spoke,” said Rep. John Stefanski, the Crowley Republican who authored House Bill 697. Stefanski’s bill...
Acadia Parish, LAraynetoday.com

POLICE JURY COMMITTEE MEETINGS

The Acadia Parish Police jury will hold its monthly committee meetings beginning at 6 p.m. in the police jury meeting room in the parish courthouse. For more info call 788-8800.
Crowley, LAraynetoday.com

Wastewater concerns heard by committee

The City of Crowley recently learned that the UV treatment equipment currently used at the wastewater treatment plant has officially been “retired” by the company. Wastewater Superintendent Tim Cradeur addressed this week’s committee meetings with some things that have taken place in the waste water department. In a letter from...
Iota, LAEunice News

Iota High School student wins 2021 Congressional Art Competition in 3rd District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-Port Barre) announced that Miya Fontenot, a senior at Iota High School in Acadia Parish, is the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Louisiana’s 3rd District. This year’s theme was “America, Land that I Love.” Fontenot’s artwork titled “One Nation Under God” is a painting of the Constitution on old paper inside the outline of the…
Crowley, LAraynetoday.com

User fee, funding requests discussed

Council committees split over requested budget transferred. The city council will consider exempting the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Jail from the increased sewer user fees. Sheriff K.P. Gibson appeared before the Utility Committee Tuesday night to explain that, since the new fees were put into effect, the sewer user...
Crowley, LAcrowleytoday.com

Crowley ‘Cleanest City’ in District

Louisiana Garden Club Federation District VII Cleanest City Chairman Kathy Tell has informed Mayor Tim Monceaux that the City of Crowley has been named district winner of the 2021 Cleanest City Competition held Tuesday, May 4. “It was my honor to be in Crowley to judge alongside Ingrid Ayres of...