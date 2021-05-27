Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners Rally Late Vs. A’s in Wednesday Matinee [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

By Todd Lyons
katsfm.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Mariners put up a three-spot in the 8th inning today (May 26) but it wasn't enough to overcome a six-run hole that they had dug themselves into in an effort to sweep the Oakland A's at Rickey Henderson Field for the first time since 2016 in a 6-3 road loss.

katsfm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarred Kelenic
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Marco Gonzales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland A#The Seattle Mariners#The Oakland A#Athletics#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Minnesota Twins Salvage Mariners Series Finale [VIDEO]

As Josh Donaldson scored his 100th RBI and would eventually leave the game with a leg injury, the Minnesota Twins took control of T-Mobile Park on Wednesday winning the series finale against the Seattle Mariners 7-2. Nelson Cruz tee'd off with a line-shot to the left-field second deck for a...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Crawford takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with White Sox

Seattle Mariners (39-37, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-30, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-2, 1.83 ERA, .83 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -191, Mariners +164; over/under...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Mariners 9, White Sox 3

The Chicago White Sox are in a rut, as they lost their sixth game of the past seven. The Seattle Mariners take the full capacity and weekend opener from the sulking South Siders. The Starters. Carlos Rodón either has incredible stuff, or he works tirelessly to work through his command...
MLBESPN

Kikuchi, Torrens star as surging Mariners beat White Sox 9-3

CHICAGO --  Pitching on a wet, humid night in Chicago, Yusei Kikuchi delivered once again. The Japanese left-hander is good everywhere he goes these days. Kikuchi turned in another road gem and Luis Torrens homered twice, helping the Seattle Mariners beat Carlos Rodón and the White Sox 9-3 on Friday.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Mariners beat White Sox behind two Luis Torrens homers

Luis Torrens smacked a pair of two-run home runs and Jake Fraley also hit a two-run shot to back 5 2/3 strong innings from Yusei Kikuchi and lift the visiting Seattle Mariners to a 9-3 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. The Mariners led throughout, scoring first...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners beat the Seattle heat, keep bats hot, defeat White Sox 9-3

I don’t need to tell anyone within a 500-mile radius of Seattle that it is unconscionably hot out this weekend. I mean, really - the temperature in Chicago tonight was just 75 degrees compared to the 91 here. And triple digits on Sunday that could easily creep into 110 come Monday? Lunacy. I was frankly jealous of the Mariners for being able to skip town for a place where the weather felt somewhat habitable, even if that place being Chicago felt surreal.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 1 Seattle Mariner should just stay in town

The Chicago White Sox are about to start a very important series with the Seattle Mariners. It is important because they need to get back in the win column and stay there for a while. The Mariners are a “middle of the pack” type team right now. They are probably going to cool off at some point but so far, they haven’t been as bad as we thought they’d be. It would be nice to see the White Sox welcome fans back at 100 percent capacity with a series win.
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Cabrera on Tigers' bench for Wednesday matinee

Detroit Tigers designated hitter/first baseman Miguel Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Cabrera went 5-for-9 with a double, 3 runs, and 3 RBI in the first two games of the series. Jeimer...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ryan McMahon resting for Rockies' matinee Wednesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. McMahon went 3-for-3 on Tuesday and came a double short of hitting for the cycle, finishing with 4 RBI in a win over the Padres. He has gone deep in three of his last five games and is hitting .261 with 16 homers and 43 RBI this season. Josh Fuentes will start on third base and hit sixth.
MLBnumberfire.com

Adalberto Mondesi starting in Royals' matinee Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. Mondesi will bat fifth and start at shortstop over Nicky Lopez in his first game back from the injured list. He has been limited to seven games and 26 plate appearances this season due to injuries.
MLBaustinnews.net

Adolis Garcia's two-homer game powers Rangers over A's

Adolis Garcia belted two solo homers and Nate Lowe also went deep to lift the Texas Rangers to a 5-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. Jonah Heim ripped an RBI double and Brock Holt had a run-scoring single for the Rangers, who have won two of the first three contests of the four-game series.
MLBHalos Heaven

Shohei Ohtani vs. Kevin Gausman was a wonderful pitching duel

The pitching matchup between Shohei Ohtani and Kevin Gausman was every bit as good as advertised, each allowing only a run while striking out nine. But then extra innings happened, and a seven-run 13th spelled doom for the home team in a 9-3 Giants win. Giants-Angels on Wednesday would have...
MLBSacramento Bee

Gutierrez scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (35-39, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-36, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (4-3, 5.11 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Atlanta will face off on Friday. The...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Kiermaier in center field for Tampa Bay on Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Kiermaier will patrol center after Brett Phillips was given the night off against the Red Sox. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Nick Pivetta, our models project Kiermaier to score 8.0 FanDuel...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/25

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Game Day — June 26 at Chicago-AL

AS YOU KNOW…J.P. Crawford extended his hitting streak to 11 games with 2 hits in last night’s game, batting .367 (18x49) with 7 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 8 RBI and 2 stolen bases during the streak (6/13-c), and…AS YOU MAY KNOW…the streak is a career-high for Crawford and a season-high for the Mariners, but…DID YOU KNOW?…the 11-game hitting streak is the longest single-season hitting streak by a Mariners player since Kyle Seager hit safely in 14 straight games from Aug. 8–20, 2019?…is the longest hitting streak by a Mariners shortstop since Jean Segura in 2017 (17 G, April 30 — May 18)…Crawford’s 11-game streak is tied for the 15th-longest in club history as a shortstop (done 10x)…Yuniesky Betancourt and Alex Rodriguez share the club record among Mariners shortstops, each with a streak of 20 games.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 7-3 over Miami Marlins: Kyle Schwarber homers twice; 12 in 13 games now...

Kyle Schwarber did it again. For the fifth time since Davey Martinez moved the slugger into the leadoff spot back on June 8th, Schwarber hit a leadoff home run in the first at bat of the game for the Washington Nationals. Then he homered again in his second at bat. It’s ... getting ridiculous. Schwarber hit his 11th and 12th home runs in the last 13 games and his 20th and 21st on the season. The second was a three-run blast that made it 4-0 Nationals in what was a 7-3 over the Miami Marlins win in the end. Schwar. Bombs.
MLBbettorsinsider.com

Friday MLB Strikeout Props: Krothers picks Martin Perez, Carlos Rodon, Chris Paddack

Another 2-1 night as Joe Ross and Jose Berrios came through while Walker Buehler failed to motivate his teammates to get even one hit. Still, 2-1 makes you money and we can’t complain about that as long as we are doing this for fun, right? If any of you are trying to make a living off my picks I don’t want to hear it.