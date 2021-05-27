Mariners Rally Late Vs. A’s in Wednesday Matinee [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

The Chicago White Sox are about to start a very important series with the Seattle Mariners. It is important because they need to get back in the win column and stay there for a while. The Mariners are a “middle of the pack” type team right now. They are probably going to cool off at some point but so far, they haven’t been as bad as we thought they’d be. It would be nice to see the White Sox welcome fans back at 100 percent capacity with a series win.