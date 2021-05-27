Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

Cancel
IDOT announces $849 million in Chicago project starts as Lightfoot complains about lack of state funding. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple improvement projects in Chicago are underway or starting soon and extending into 2022. The seven projects represent a total investment of more than $849 million for the region, made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Related
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

Coronavirus in Illinois updates: Here’s what happened May 17 with COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Fully vaccinated people in Illinois will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations under new rules Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued Monday, putting the state in line with new federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. The change to the state mask mandate that went into effect more than a year ago comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois eviction moratorium ending

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, announced at a press conference on Monday that the state would be ending the moratorium on evictions in August 2021. However, the State of Illinois is offering another $1.5 billion in funding assistance for Illinois renters and landlords. Applications for this round...
Illinois Statewgel.com

Illinois Urged To ‘Start Seeing Motorcycles’

Gov. JB Pritzker has proclaimed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Illinois, joining the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and motorcycle safety advocates to remind all users of the road to Start Seeing Motorcycles. “We want all riders and motorists, whether they’re traveling a short distance or long...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois StateChicago Public Radio

In Illinois, Vaccinated People Can Go Maskless In Most Places

Illinois has issued new guidance that will allow fully vaccinated people to go unmasked indoors, but businesses will not be required to verify people’s vaccination status. That’s according to a release from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and information from a spokesperson at the governor’s office. The governor said the state is changing its current mask guidance, which requires masking indoors in most cases, to mirror new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering inside.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Afternoon Edition: May 17, 2021

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. Tonight the low will be around 58. Tomorrow rain is expected with a high near 68.