Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Yee joins other state treasurers in divestment threat over fossil fuels

By Cole Lauterbach
Eastern Arizona Courier
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee is threatening to pull taxpayer funds from any bank that heeds the Biden administration’s calls to refuse loans to the fossil fuel industry. Yee signed onto a letter sent this week to Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry from West Virginia...

www.eacourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Yee
Person
John Kerry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasurers#Coal Mining#Fossil Fuel Divestment#Fossil Fuels#State Funds#Arizonans#The Biden Administration#Esg#Democratic#Financial Institutions#Taxpayer Funds#Climate John Kerry#Investment#Political Figures#Governor#Banks#Taxpayers#Investors#Lawful Energy Companies#Critics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Energy Industryamnesty.org

Governments must stop conniving with fossil fuel industries to burn our rights

The world’s richest governments are effectively condemning millions of people to starvation, drought and displacement through their continued support of the fossil fuel industry, Amnesty International said today. The organization’s new policy briefing offers a damning assessment of global failures to protect human rights from climate change, and outlines how human rights law can help hold governments and companies to account.
Maine StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Maine moving ahead with fossil fuel divestment plans

(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers are advancing a plan that would require the state's pension managers to cut investment ties to the fossil fuel industry over the next five years. Legislation approved by the House of Representatives on Thursday would require the state Treasurer's office to "divest" any fossil...
Energy Industryenergynews.us

States threaten to boycott banks if they don’t lend to fossil fuels

TRANSITION: Republican-led states such as West Virginia, Texas and Louisiana attempt to delay the clean-energy transition by threatening retaliation against banks that refuse to lend to coal, oil and gas companies. (The Guardian) ALSO:. • A White House advisory group’s report on ways to invest in disadvantaged communities affected by...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fossil fuels are definitively the new tobacco

Former hedge fund manager, host of CNBC’s "Mad Money" and investment guru Jim Cramer declared in January of last year he was “done with fossil fuels… we’re in the death knell phase. They’re tobacco.”. Not everyone was so sure about this at that time — but now there’s no disputing...
Energy Industrytheintelligencer.com

Letter: Teachers retirement system must divest from fossil fuels

When I heard that the New York State Teachers Retirement System has increased its over $300 million investment in coal reserves, I had to check if I had gone back in time; unfortunately, it is 2021, and the investments in coal, and all fossil fuels, are still rising. NYSTRS has an estimated $4 billion invested in all fossil fuels, which goes against New York’s passed Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which calls for the end of fossil fuel use by 2050.
Congress & Courtsruralradio.com

Judge: US Can’t Delay Challenge to Public Land Coal Sales

A U.S. judge has rejected the Biden administration’s attempt to delay a lawsuit from several states and environmental groups that would end sales for coal mining leases on federal lands. The coal program was temporarily shut down under President Barack Obama because of concerns about climate change. It was revived...
PoliticsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

State treasurer sells transportation bonds

The Colorado Treasurer’s Office completed the sale of transportation bonds Thursday that would raise more than $620 million to pay for road and bridge projects. Called for under a bill approved by the Colorado Legislature in 2017, the bonds, actually known as certificates of participation, will go to the Colorado Transportation Commission to be used has part of its normal prioritization of road and bridge projects.
Energy Industrysierraclub.org

International Energy Association Calls for An End to Financing of New Fossil Fuel Projects

For 50 years, while we’ve been fighting dirty fuels, corporations, financial institutions, and governments around the world have been using the projections of the International Energy Association (IEA) to justify the continuing expansion of unsustainable and damaging fossil fuel infrastructure and extraction. After being formed in 1974 to ensure the security of oil supplies, the IEA’s projections have historically fallen well short of what is needed to avert climate chaos. But in a jaw-dropping move, the IEA finally called for an immediate end to financing for new fossil fuel supply projects in order to slash net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. This news is, of course, a major milestone for climate justice and financial sustainability advocates. We’re in a time of a major wake-up call for the dying fossil fuel industry, but we not only need to stop financing for fossil fuels, we also need to end subsidies. This news, then, is also especially welcome in light of President's recent call to slash $121 billion in handouts to the fossil fuel industry from the federal budget.
Economybloomberglaw.com

Banning Investment Managers Who Shun Fossil Fuels Is a Bad Idea

Texas, like a number of resource-rich, low-regulation, free-market states in the West, is home to people ready to duke it out in the marketplace, but obedient to a live-and-let-live code that leaves them ready to listen to anyone speaking with the courage of their convictions. That attitude helped make states like Texas economic powerhouses in an increasingly global economy.
EconomyThe Guardian

West Virginia governor sues Greensill over $700m debt

The Republican governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, has revealed he is personally liable for hundreds of millions of dollars in loans taken out by his coalmining companies. In a new court filing on Friday, Justice blamed the collapsed UK- and Australia-based Greensill bank, which has controversial ties to the former British prime minister David Cameron, for $700m of his debt.
U.S. Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Sen. Jabari Brisport on his push to divest NYSTRS from fossil fuels

According to a new report from Divest NY, the New York State Teachers Retirement System has increased its investment in coal. Divest NY, along with several lawmakers, wants the New York State Teachers Retirement System (NYSTRS) to divest from fossil fuels and develop a "coal exit plan." The NYSTRS has...
PoliticsDevils Lake Daily Journal

ND TREASURER THOMAS BEADLE JOINS COALITION OF 15 STATE TREASURERS TO OPPOSE JOHN KERRY, BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ATTACKS ON THE FOSSIL FUEL

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota State Treasurer Thomas Beadle today announced he has joined a coalition of 15 State Treasurers to speak out against apparent attempts by President Joe Biden’s administration to pressure banks and other large financial institutions into divesting from coal, oil and natural gas companies. “Over the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden's stance on fossil fuels at odds with climate change pledges

President Biden is pausing Trump-era oil and gas drilling leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, but his administration continues backing other fossil fuel projects. Lisa Friedman, a reporter for The New York Times' climate desk, spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the president's policies and climate promises.
Congress & Courtswnky.com

State AG joins West Virginia in lawsuit over coal regulations

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today filed an amicus brief before the United States Supreme Court urging the court to review a lower court ruling that permits the Environmental Protection Agency to reshape the nation’s power sector. The case, West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, concerns a D.C....
Congress & Courtsnaked capitalism

Lawmakers Are Firing Back At Fossil Fuel Divestors

Yves here. Never underestimate the feral impulses of the red team. The fact that West Virginia is one of the leaders of the fossil fuel state retaliation strategy guarantees what was already pretty likely: that Senator Manchin will be demanding energy carveouts that at a minimum favor his state as a condition for his support of any climate change legislation.
Keystone, FLfox13news.com

Moody joins other states to challenge Keystone Pipeline cancellation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s decision to revoke a permit for the long-controversial Keystone XL pipeline. A coalition of states filed the lawsuit in March, and Moody was included in an amended complaint filed Tuesday in federal court...
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Climate Critic Calls Fossil Fuels "Too Important"

A controversial critic of climate science spoke at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory last week, repeating longstanding claims that fossil fuels are vital to the U.S. economy and climate change poses little threat. Cutting back rapidly on fossil fuel use, as the Biden Administration plans to do in transportation and power...
Energy IndustrySalt Lake Tribune

Letter: All investments in new fossil fuel projects must cease immediately

Utah needs to stop all new oil, gas and coal development in order to avoid catastrophic climate impacts. That’s the conclusion of a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), whose scenarios are widely used by governments and industry for major energy investment decisions. The report looked at what would be necessary to achieve net-zero global carbon emissions by 2050 -- a goal endorsed by the U.S. government, the nation’s largest financial institutions and most major energy companies, including Dominion and Rocky Mountain Power. The conclusion? All investments in new fossil fuel projects must cease immediately.