Safety vs. aesthetics: Greenwich residents object to Eversource's plan to remove 29 trees

Converted 1860 Barn Sells for $4.28M in Greenwich, Connecticut. SOLD | Built 1860 | 5,500 Sq. Ft. | 4 Beds | 5 Baths | 2.54 Acres. Originally built in 1860 as a barn, this unique structure has been masterfully converted into a 5,500 square foot residence set on a lush 2.54 acre estate. The property hit the market for $5.7 million in April and recently sold for $4.28 million. One of the most unique and stunning properties north of New York City, the home is nestled down an elegant long gated driveway off of a quiet road amidst the lush landscape of overflowing flowers, trees and an apple orchard. A true work of art. Original refurbished pine floors, a two-storey great room with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, wood beams and entertaining bar. Extra large chef’s kitchen completed in all white marble with top-end appliances. Each beautiful bedroom with renovated ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. This unique converted barn was on the market for $5.7 million with Kimberly Johnson of Compass.