newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwich, CT

Safety vs. aesthetics: Greenwich residents object to Eversource's plan to remove 29 trees

By Ken Borsuk
New Haven Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWICH — The number of trees cut down in town recently “has been truly shocking,” one resident said during a virtual hearing before the tree warden about Eversource’s plan to take down another 29 trees in four locations in Greenwich. Eversource announced it plans to remove 21 trees at Oval...

www.nhregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
City
Old Greenwich, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aesthetics#Tree Pruning#Interstate Park#Street Parking#Town Supervisor#Public Safety#The Riverside Association#Riverside School#Greenwich High School#Metro North#Parks And Recreation#Greenwich Avenue#Tree Removal#Sound Beach Avenue#Vegetation#Arch Street#Maintenance#Cos Cob Park#Wires#Summit Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Fairfield County, CTNew Haven Register

'Nearly stationary' thunderstorm affecting northern Fairfield County

A “nearly stationary” thunderstorm is impacting the area around Monroe and Newtown in central Fairfield County Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the “strong thunderstorm” was expected to impact the area just before 5 p.m. with winds over 30 mph and “pea size hail” possible. The storm is expected...
Greenwich, CTfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Detour planned for roadwork to improve intersections on Greenwich Avenue and Elm Street

A detour to allow for paving work — part of ongoing intersection improvements on Greenwich Avenue and Elm Street — is scheduled to start the week of May 24. Town Senior Civil Engineer Jason Kaufman said it is likely to last three to five days, though that is weather dependent. Without the detour, Kaufman said that the project could potentially take three times as long due to the heavy volume of drivers and pedestrians using that intersection.
Middletown Press

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
DoingItLocal

Long Island Sound Blue Plan

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut State Senate for giving unanimous, final approval early this morning to legislation approving the Long Island Sound Blue Plan in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which approved the plan late last month. This vote formally places the Blue Plan...
Cromwell, CTGreenwichTime

Cromwell shopping plaza sold for $5.1M

CROMWELL — A 57,000 square foot shopping center on Shunpike Road has been sold for $5.1 million, according to the commercial real estate firm that brokered the deal. Crossroads Plaza, which is located at 34 Shunpike Road in Cromwell, was sold by Greenwich-based Pilot Real Estate Group to a Cheshire-based limited liability company, Mihel II, according to records on the town’s tax assessor’s office.
Greenwich, CTfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Demand for Greenwich Parks & Rec summer camps greater than in 2020, town official says

GREENWICH — Like other towns throughout the state, Greenwich is prepping for a relative return to normal this summer with increased demand for summer camps. New state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instructions will give camps more room to operate this summer, after the pandemic shuttered roughly half of the state’s camps in 2020. By the summer, the largest remaining mandate may be mask-wearing. And demand for camp registration is higher this year than it was the last.
Trumbull, CTConnecticut Post

Location, affordability driving Trumbull's boom

TRUMBULL — Having lived in major cities like New York and Tampa, there was no doubt in Cassie Castillo’s mind where she wanted to live when it was time to start thinking about raising a family. “Having experienced the suburban lifestyle, that’s something I want my family to have,” said...
Danbury, CTPosted by
KICKS 105.5

Downtown Danbury Glows at Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
priceypads.com

Converted 1860 Barn Sells for $4.28M in Greenwich, Connecticut (PHOTOS)

Converted 1860 Barn Sells for $4.28M in Greenwich, Connecticut. SOLD | Built 1860 | 5,500 Sq. Ft. | 4 Beds | 5 Baths | 2.54 Acres. Originally built in 1860 as a barn, this unique structure has been masterfully converted into a 5,500 square foot residence set on a lush 2.54 acre estate. The property hit the market for $5.7 million in April and recently sold for $4.28 million. One of the most unique and stunning properties north of New York City, the home is nestled down an elegant long gated driveway off of a quiet road amidst the lush landscape of overflowing flowers, trees and an apple orchard. A true work of art. Original refurbished pine floors, a two-storey great room with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, wood beams and entertaining bar. Extra large chef’s kitchen completed in all white marble with top-end appliances. Each beautiful bedroom with renovated ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. This unique converted barn was on the market for $5.7 million with Kimberly Johnson of Compass.
wshu.org

Connecticut Passes Law To Manage Long Island Sound's Uses

An ambitious inventory of Long Island Sound’s uses and resources, known as the Blue Plan, is now state law in Connecticut. Bill Lucey has a unique title — he’s the Long Island Soundkeeper. He’s a watchdog and advocate for the body of water that’s an economic and environmental backbone for Connecticut and Long Island.
Greenwich, CTgreenwichfreepress.com

BET Schedules Special Meetings to Consider Interim Request for NMS from BOE

The Board of Estimate and Taxation announced a Special Meeting of the BET Budget Committee has been scheduled for Monday May 24, 2021 at 1:00pm for the purpose of reviewing and voting on the interim funding request by the Board of Education as a result of their Request for Proposal for the construction of repairs at the North Mianus School.
Connecticut StateNewsTimes

Getting there: Connecticut DOT hearings won't change anything

Our state government certainly moves in mysterious ways. The Connecticut legislature seems unable to even discuss the crucial replenishing of the Special Transportation Fund to keep mass transit rolling, but they found hours to debate the merits of declaring pizza the “official state food.” Really?. Kudos to the nine lawmakers...
Greenwich, CTgreenwichfreepress.com

Assistant Principal Announced for Parkway School

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones has appointed Ms. Cindy Boucard as Assistant Principal for Parkway School, effective July 1, 2021. Ms. Boucard has been serving as the Interim Assistant Principal at Parkway School and will now take on this position permanently following the retirement of Jeffrey Libby. In...
Greenwich, CTConnecticut Post

Are Greenwich Schools behind schedule on ADA initiatives?

GREENWICH — Districts officials estimated in January that a rubric listing the infrastructural needs to make each school building ADA-compliant would be available by spring. As of May, only one is online and it is incomplete. Superintendent of Schools Toni Jones said this week that the district will need more...