Bispecific Antibody Development: Upstream Challenges and Strategies
Drug developers have been identifying novel disease targets and biological mechanisms to look for more potent and effective therapeutics. Consequently, biologic pipelines are evolving from standard antibody formats to next-generation biologics such as bispecific antibodies (bsAbs). Such molecules are often difficult to express, and developing productive processes are an industry challenge. Now more than ever before, there is a real need for a robust and scalable expression platform that can keep pace with these requirements.www.genengnews.com