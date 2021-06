“Throughout high school, I was always told by my teammates and other peers that I was naturally a good listener and great at helping others move through different situations that life brought their way. After junior year, I thought that it would benefit not only myself but others in the city of St. Louis if I went into the field of psychology or counseling,” said Beyoncé Shaw ’21. Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, she majored in psychology intending, to work as a counselor, specifically with children or through family counseling.