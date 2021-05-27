Sonic Colors Ultimate remaster is coming out in September

The recent Sonic 30th Anniversary livestream announced the return of Sega's mascot in Sonic Colours Ultimate. Sonic Colours Ultimate might not be a surprise to many of you after the game was accidentally revealed in a store listing by a French retailer in December 2020. Well, now the cat’s out of the bag and we can all rejoice in the knowledge that the super hedgehog will make a return on Xbox later this year. Announced during the Sonic 30th Anniversary livestream, Sonic Colours Ultimate will be a full upgrade of 2010’s Sonic Colours, and developed by Blind Squirrel Entertainment. On top of the remaster we can expect to see a new game mode, gameplay enhancements, additional features, and a fresh coat of paint on the visuals. It’s going to be great fun playing this on the latest consoles, and seeing the sound-barrier-defying blue hedgehog in as many frames as possible on our screens.