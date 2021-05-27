newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Green Lantern HBO Max Series Gets Superman & Lois Director

By Brandon Davis
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Lantern series headed to HBO Max has landed Lee Toland Krieger as the director for the show's first two episodes, bringing the cosmic side of DC Comics to the small screen. Krieger is best known for his work on Superman & Lois and Riverdale. With more ties to CW veterans, the series is set to be produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. television. It is being written by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith. There is no premiere date or expected window for Green Lantern's debut on HBO Max just yet.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Guggenheim
Person
Geoff Johns
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Lee Toland Krieger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superman Lois#Adventures Of Superman#Dc Comics#Series Premiere#The Cw#Berlanti Productions#Green Lantern#Fbi#Lanterns#Dc Comics#Wbtv#Instagram#Comicbook Com#Warner Bros Television#Cw Veterans#Episodes#Riverdale#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videoscosmicbook.news

Zack Snyder's 'Army Of The Dead' Lands In Top 10 On Netflix

Some good news, finally, for Zack Snyder as his zombie heist movie, Army of the Dead, lands in the top ten of the most-watched movies on Netflix. Deadline offers up that Army of the Dead currently comes in tied at #9 with views from 72 million households (check out the list below).
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

'Superman And Lois' Just Had A Wild Left Turn With Lex Luthor

I’ve recently been musing about what I view as the demise of the Arrowverse, the CW’s long-running, previously successful DC experiment that is just…sort of crumbling these days with shows ending, quality nosediving and actors leaving (or getting booted). There is one exception to this, however, Superman and Lois, which...
TV Seriescbslocal.com

Superman & Lois – ‘Man of Steel’

DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to help Jordan (Alex Garfin) who is grappling with a new power. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) enlists Clark’s help which leads to a surprise encounter. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Wole Parks also star. (#107). The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Jai Jamison. Original airdate 5/25/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.
TV Seriessupermanhomepage.com

New “Superman & Lois” Character Posters for Superman and Family

The CW has released four new character poster images for Superman and his family – Lois, Jonathan and Jordan. They’ll face what’s next together. The next new episode of “Superman & Lois” is scheduled to air on The CW in the USA on Tuesday, May 18 at 9.00pm ET/PT. 13.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

HBO Max is getting new animated Batman and Superman shows

HBO Max is getting a pair of new animated DC shows: Batman: The Caped Crusader and My Adventures with Superman, WarnerMedia announced today. The two shows appear pretty different in tone. The Caped Crusader, coming from a team that includes J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves (the director of the upcoming The Batman), and Bruce Timm (one of the co-creators of the fan-favorite Batman: The Animated Series) promises a noir-ish “reimagining” of the character.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Green Lantern

‘Green Lantern’: Jeremy Irvine in Talks to Join HBO Max Series as Gay Hero Alan Scott. HBO Max’s Green Lantern has zeroed in on an actor to play Alan Scott, with Jeremy Irvine, who led the Bourne TV spinoff Treadstone, in talks for the role of the comic book hero. Scott is one…
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Jeremy Irvine Is In Negotiations To Play Alan Scott In Green Lantern Series

Jeremy Irvine Is In Negotiations To Play Alan Scott In Green Lantern Series. In 1940, Martin Nodell created Alan Scott as DC’s first Green Lantern. However, Alan has been overshadowed by Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps in the subsequent decades. Regardless, HBO Max’s Green Lantern series is revisiting almost all of its Lanterns, including Alan. Now, Deadline is reporting that Jeremy Irvine is currently in talks with HBO Max to play Alan Scott in the series.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Issa Rae’s Project Greenlight Reboot Gets a Series Order at HBO Max

After nearly six years since HBO’s Project Greenlight had concluded its four-season run in 2015, HBO Max is officially reviving the docuseries with Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae (Insecure) at its helm through her production company HOORAE. The streaming service has given an 8-episode series order to the Project Greenlight reboot which is being described as a reinvention of the acclaimed HBO and Miramax series.
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Family Friendly Superman Animated Series With Jack Quaid Flying To HBO Max

Neither a bird nor a plane, the loved superhero, Superman is landing back on screen, this time as an animation. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced a two-season series order for My Adventures With Superman, starring Clark Kent and Lois Lane who are voiced by Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games, Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Alice Lee (Switched at Birth, Sierra Burgess is a Loser) respectively.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The first Green Lantern is about to make his way to HBO Max

The darkness will not stand in the light as Alan Scott is the next Green Lantern making his way into live-action in HBO Max’s new series. As reported by Deadline, Jeremy Irvine is in talks to star in the upcoming HBO Max Green Lantern series. If talks are finalized, Irvine will portray the first Green Lantern, Alan Scott, in the TV series.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

My Adventures with Superman First Look Brings Clark Kent to HBO Max in New Animated Series

A brand new Superman animated series is on the way. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced My Adventures with Superman. The show is billed as an all-new kids and family animated series that will follow Superman and Lois Lane. Jack Quaid (The Boys) is on board to voice Clark Kent/Superman, with Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) voicing Lois Lane. The show has already been handed a two-season order.
TV SeriesGamespot

New Superman Cartoon Gets Two Season Order From HBO Max

The animated series My Adventures of Superman has gotten a two season series order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network. This news comes right off the tail of the Batman: Caped Crusader animated series announcement. My Adventures of Superman will follow Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen in their...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How The Boys' Jack Quaid Prepared To Play Superman For New HBO Max Series

The Boys' Jack Quaid has spent two seasons so far (with Season 3 on the way) playing a mild-mannered character with a vengeance against superheroes, but he's now become the greatest superhero of them all, Superman. Also one of the voice-acting leads of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Quaid was revealed to be the star of HBO Max and Cartoon Network's new animated series My Adventures With Superman, and he'll be voicing none other than the Man of Steel himself, as well as alter ego Clark Kent, of course.