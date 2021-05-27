Green Lantern HBO Max Series Gets Superman & Lois Director

The Green Lantern series headed to HBO Max has landed Lee Toland Krieger as the director for the show's first two episodes, bringing the cosmic side of DC Comics to the small screen. Krieger is best known for his work on Superman & Lois and Riverdale. With more ties to CW veterans, the series is set to be produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. television. It is being written by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith. There is no premiere date or expected window for Green Lantern's debut on HBO Max just yet.