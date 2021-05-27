newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ten ways you know you’re prosperous

By Scott Marcus
Red Bluff Daily News
 3 days ago

I don’t know whether it’s an age thing or not but I am now finding myself at a stage in life where I’m actually, honest-to-goodness, really, truly working on my prosperity. Maybe it’s because I’m trying to mentally restock after this last year; who knows? But, what I do know is no longer am I just “talking the talk;” I’m “walking the walk.” I’ve signed up for classes about prosperity consciousness and how one’s thoughts affect one’s sense of wealth and wellbeing. I even joined an investment club where we take real dollars, do actual research, and make genuine investments. We’re like grown ups!

www.redbluffdailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth#Real Things#Lamborghini Veneno#Spiritual Economics#Latin#Crp#Prosperity Consciousness#Genuine Investments#Well Defined Ruts#Beliefs#Money#Real Dollars#Baby Boomers#Grown Ups#Chinese Restaurants#Lightening Attitudes#Resort#Gaudy Bling#Thoughts#Sugar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyNew Pittsburgh Courier

How do you know you’re ready for retirement? It’s not just the finances

An intriguing find once emerged from a RAND Corp. survey on Americans and their working conditions. It turned out that 40 percent of employees 65 and older had previously retired, but something lured them back to the working world. In some cases, financial troubles might have been the cause. But...
RetailThrive Global

Nadine Habayeb of Bohana: “Know the problem you’re solving”

Know the problem you’re solving — have a clear why, you’ll need it when in doubt. As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food Line or Specialty Food”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nadine Habayeb & Priyal Bhartia. Founded in 2018, Bohana® is...
Florida Stateshrm.org

Do You Know Me?

We all make immediate assumptions about each other - it’s part of our basic survival instinct driven by our reptilian brain. In a nano-second we decide whether the person in front of us is likely to be more or less safe or dangerous, and then we act according to that instant answer, even as more clues to come into focus.
The Independent

14 things you only know if you’re extremely frugal

While many people are jumping for joy at the prospect of indulging in meals in actual restaurants, enjoying copious cocktails and jetting off on overseas escapes again, now that lockdown restrictions are easing, for others it’s not so simple. Those of us on the more prudent end of the spending...
Businessrealclearmarkets.com

If You're Just Discovering Inflation, You Likely Don't Know What It Is

"If one-half of the commodities in the market rise in exchange value, the very terms imply a fall of the other half; and reciprocally, the fall implies a rise." – John Stuart Mill, Principles of Political Economy, p. 419. Inflation is all the rage at the moment. That it’s the...
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

20 Bad Habits That Could Turn You Blind, Say Experts

You're staring at a screen right now. And chances are, you don't know the #1 thing you can do to protect your eyes while doing so. That's why we wrote this. The truth is that the power is within your sights—diet, lifestyle choices and good eye hygiene have a lot to do with preserving vision as we age. Here's what top experts say you should focus on. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts.
DietsDiet Doctor

‘I use my keto experience to help my Arabic community’

Dorsaf lost weight and got better energy, sleep, and skin quality after starting a keto diet. Now she pays it forward by teaching her Arabic community about the health benefits of keto. Way to go, Dorsaf!. In this interview, which has been edited for length and clarity, Dorsaf shares her...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

New Round Of Stimulus Checks To Hit Your Accounts Immediately!

The Democratic lawmakers are constantly urging the federal government to approve a 4th round of stimulus checks particularly for those American people who are still struggling financially. Some lawmakers are proposing that future relief can be bound to the upcoming financial conditions. This will enable your bank account to receive stimulus checks automatically.
Agriculturekmaland.com

AgriStress Response Network Helping Farmers with Mental Health

(KMAland) -- AgriSafe, a national non-profit organization, recently launched the AgriStress Response Network. Dr. Tara Haskins of AgriSafe says this new effort started as part of the Southern Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network in 2019. “It was expressed from the very beginning that we did not want to lose...
Career Development & Advicechannele2e.com

Work From Anywhere Model: What Employees Want

The work-only-on-premise model appears to be a thing of the past as more than 80 percent of some 9,300 workers in a worldwide survey favor a hybrid environment where employees work remotely at least 25 percent of the time, Accenture research found. It seems that the mix-and-match workplace is here...
YogaKING-5

What can our astrological signs tell us about how to take care of ourselves?

Many of us know our astrological signs, but did you know they can give us insight into how to take better care of ourselves?. Author and astrologist Stephanie Gailing joins New Day NW to talk about astrological self-care and mercury retrograde. ABOUT THE BOOK: The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care...
HealthThrive Global

Dr. Liz Lehman of Aluminate Life: “Do One Thing a Day for You”

Do One Thing a Day for You: Self care is such an overused and misunderstood term, but it really means doing something that nourishes your mind and body. Every day, do one thing for you that makes you happy. Light a candle, apply essential oils, take a luxurious bath, spend time in nature, dance or sing in your living room, or color or paint a picture. The list is endless and the benefits are real. Take care of yourself first, so you can take care of others.
Health Servicesmarioncoherald.com

The basics of long-term care

Aging is a fact of life and it comes with certain realities. While most of us probably don’t want to picture ourselves eventually needing help with daily activities, more than half of Americans turning 65 today will need some type of long-term care during their remaining years. As this type of care is not generally covered by private health insurance or Medicare, it’s important to create a plan to help protect yourself and your family from the financial and emotional impact of a possible long-term care event.
Public HealthDetroit Free Press

If you saw my COVID patients, you'd know we're still in danger. Don't be a vaccine straggler.

We are close to the end and I believe we will finish the pandemic soon, but how much death and struggle we experience in this country is up to you. We are hearing all over America that the COVID-19 pandemic is ending. As deaths and hospitalizations are declining and restrictions loosening, this certainly seems to be true. But please don’t tell that to my 85-year-old patient with cancer. I admitted him to the hospital and diagnosed him with the coronavirus on a Sunday. By Monday, he was one step away from intubation. Turns out, his daughter did not believe in getting her family vaccinated. So he hadn’t received his shots.
Public HealthThe Verge

We have bigger problems than COVID-19’s origins

As the COVID-19 pandemic scales down in the United States, debates around the origins of the virus — and speculations that it came from a lab in China, not an animal — rumbled back to life. And they’re diverting attention to the wrong places. Focusing on where the virus came from is a distraction from the rest of the urgent work governments and health agencies around the world need to do in order to end this pandemic and prepare for the next one. We don’t need a consensus on the origins of COVID-19 in order to take steps to strengthen global public health.
EconomyThrive Global

Rachel H. van Gorp of GYDO: “Know Who You’re Selling To:”

Know Who You’re Selling To: There is always a moment when I tell someone what I do, their eyes either light up with excitement and they get a big smile on their face, or they politely say something nice and change the subject. Find the people who light up when you talk about your business, that’s your ideal customer. Focus on them — what do they like to do? Where do they live? Where do they hang out? Who do they hang out with? Don’t waste your time trying to convince others of your idea or worth. It’s a waste of your time and theirs.
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

How To Know When You’re Dealing With a Narcissistic Personality

For some people, recognizing narcissism is hard. Covert narcissism is a big issue, especially since narcissists are good at hiding the truth behind them. They can be a big problem in many parts of your life, especially if you don’t give them the admiration they feel they need. They also are a big problem in relationships.