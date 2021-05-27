Ten ways you know you’re prosperous
I don’t know whether it’s an age thing or not but I am now finding myself at a stage in life where I’m actually, honest-to-goodness, really, truly working on my prosperity. Maybe it’s because I’m trying to mentally restock after this last year; who knows? But, what I do know is no longer am I just “talking the talk;” I’m “walking the walk.” I’ve signed up for classes about prosperity consciousness and how one’s thoughts affect one’s sense of wealth and wellbeing. I even joined an investment club where we take real dollars, do actual research, and make genuine investments. We’re like grown ups!www.redbluffdailynews.com