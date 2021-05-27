newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and A7 Lite are two new Android tablets you may actually want to buy

By Michael Allison
Android Central
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and A7 Lite are now official. The tablets bring the best of Samsung's big-screen experience to a cheaper price point. They'll be going on sale from June. Samsung today finally launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, a cheaper variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 that...

www.androidcentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy Tablets#Samsung Galaxy Tab#Samsung Galaxy S7#Best Android Tablets#Samsung Electronics#A7 Lite#Tft#Charger#Tablety#Zoom#Experience Planning Team#Mystic Pink#Svp#Mystic Black#Mystic Green#Tab S7#Samsung Today#S7 Fe#Snapdragon#Processor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Technologyxda-developers

These are the best Android tablets: Samsung, Lenovo, and more!

Android tablets have, for a long time, been a dividing point for Android fans. Some swear by them and love the versatility of having Android running on a bigger display. Other folks absolutely hate them, thinking Android doesn’t really scale well on tablets and that it’s best left as a phone operating system, telling you to get an iPad instead. Love them or hate them though, Android tablets are a thing. They have stayed through the years just like good phones and good Chromebooks have. And while we may not be able to get them as easily as we can buy a phone from carriers like AT&T, they don’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Android OEMs want to fight Apple’s current stronghold in the tablet market, and if you want to try one out yourself, we’ve collected some of the best Android tablets currently available.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Do you miss small phones?

As much as I love the bright, vivid, high-refresh displays on larger phones like the OnePlus 9 or Samsung Galaxy Note 20, there's something refreshing about using a more one-handed friendly phone like the Google Pixel 4a. For me, there's a dose of nostalgia for the days when the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 was considered a beast, but it's also easier and more comfortable to use a small phone one-handed. And that's not even taking into account the conveniences a smaller form factor brings to those of us who have smaller pockets to stuff larger and larger phones into. Will we see the Android equivalent of the Apple iPhone 12 mini anytime soon, or are foldables our hope for more pocketable phones?
Technologygsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE LTE version now available in Vietnam

About a month ago, Samsung silently listed a new 4G LTE version of its Galaxy S20 FE powered by the Snapdragon 865 in Germany. Now that same phone got a more formal introduction before being listed on Samsung Vietnam’s official website complete with pricing details. The 256GB storage version retails...
Technologygizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite leaks once again new renders and specifications

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are the upcoming tablets from Samsung. Both tablets are expected to debut soon as multiple reports have revealed their specifications and design. A fresh report by Winfuture.de has once again leaked the specs of the Tab A7 Lite. The report also contains a few press renders of the budget tablet.
NFLAndroid Central

Garmin Venu 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Which should you buy?

The Garmin Venu 2 is a prime example of what successors should bring to the table. This model offers two size options, outstanding battery life, and several new health/fitness perks. If you can stomach the crazy price tag, the Venu 2 might be just what you're looking for. GPS, HRM,...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy Tab S7 FE leak adds to the confusion over upcoming tablets

Samsung is expected to announce a few new devices in the coming months and while most of the interest is focused on expensive foldable phones, there is also some attention being paid to more affordable devices. That’s mostly about some new tablets that Samsung is expected to announce real soon. What Samsung will announce, however, is still a matter of speculation considering there are so many names being given to what is expected to be the “lite” version of the Galaxy Tab S7.
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE may come with 5G, 10900mAh battery

There will be a Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. We’re certain of that but we’re not sure about its final and official name. It may be called as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite as we mentioned last week but the latest we heard is that it may be known as the Samsung Tab S7 FE. The name doesn’t really matter at this point. We’re just interested in the specs and features. It may be the “lighter” variant but it will still have the same 10,900mAh battery used on the Galaxy Tab S7+ so that will be good.
TechnologySamMobile

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite leaks in new renders along with a tentative price

The upcoming Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has once again been spotted in a series of leaked renders. The images are accompanied by a list of specifications, some of which have been subjected to leaks before, and the source suggests that the budget tablet will be true to the segment and hit the shelves in Europe for around 150 euros.
Cell Phones9to5Google

[U: More info] Galaxy Tab A7 Lite renders leak showing Samsung’s upcoming budget Android tablet

Renders of the as-yet-unannounced Galaxy Tab A7 Lite have been shared online, giving us a glimpse at the budget Android tablet for the first time. A solo render has been shared by OG leaker Evan Blass over on his Voice page, with the tablet having a fairly familiar look and footprint for anyone versed in the Tab A series lineage. He also shared some proposed specifications that might not set the world on fire, but are likely more than adequate for anyone just wanting a capable machine to stream Netflix and YouTube when on the go.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

LG To Supply The 4,500mAh Battery For Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE

LG will reportedly supply the battery pack for Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition). According to the Korean media, LG will manufacture the battery cell at its Nanjing plant in China. Another South Korean company ITM Semiconductor will receive and pack those battery cells at its factory in Vietnam. The latter is also responsible for the battery protection circuit.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G now available for Rs 41,999 in India

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, arguably the best value for money Samsung flagship device is now available for Rs 41,999 on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G version was launched just a couple of months ago for Rs 47,999 in India. And, now thanks to the deal, you can grab the device for Rs 6,000 less. Unlike most deals, the current deal on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G is not a price drop or card discount, instead, it is a coupon discount. The discount is applicable to all the users across the Amazon app and website.