Deadpool Does Not Have to Be R Rated in the MCU According to the Original Director

“Deadpool 3” is finally being worked on and Hugh Jackman would apparently like to be a part of it. The actor has at least forwarded an announcement to the police. After Disney’s takeover of Fox, it wasn’t entirely certain whether and how “ Deadpool 3 ” in particular would come. But only recently, the President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, confirmed that the comic book adaptation received an R rating (in this country probably FSK 16) and that the script is already being worked on. The Bob’s Burgers writers will write the script under Ryan Reynolds ‘ supervision. With that, “Deadpool 3” should remain true to its two rather grotesquely funny predecessors. After Hugh Jackman only had a through a paper mask in the first part, the Wolverine star could now appear properly.