Deadpool Does Not Have to Be R Rated in the MCU According to the Original Director

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadpool 2 hit theatres back in 2018, but a lot has changed in the wide world of Marvel since then. Due to the big Disney/Fox merger, all of the Marvel characters who were previously owned by Fox are now in the hands of Marvel Studios, which means the X-Men could show up in the MCU at any time. While the 20-year-long X-Men saga that mostly starred Hugh Jackman has come to an end, fans can expect to see Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in the MCU eventually. While Kevin Feige hasn't counted out an R-rating for future Deadpool movies, some fans are concerned the character will be toned down. Recently, Tim Miller, who directed the first Deadpool, spoke to Inverse and admitted the franchise doesn't hinge on its rating.

comicbook.com
