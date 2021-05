Home builders are fending off so many interested buyers that they have had to stop signing new sales contracts in order to focus on catching up with existing orders. That’s according to a report in Bloomberg this week, which said that builders have been overwhelmed as buyers turn to the new home market to make up for a lack of options in the existing home market. Some larger home building firms have even started shifting away from fixed prices and are now experimenting with blind auctions, while others are simply telling customers to wait.