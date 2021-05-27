newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Is Pete Davidson Leaving 'Saturday Night Live'? Comedian Says He's 'Ready' After Seven Seasons

By Donny Meacham
Ok Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter seven hilarious years on Saturday Night Live, comedian Pete Davidson is hinting his time on the sketch-comedy series may be coming to an end. The 27-year-old actor opened up about his time on the NBC series during a comedy roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter — where he and costar Chris Redd began to talk about their future endeavors. Redd stated that he had no plans to stay on SNL as long as Kenan Thompson has, who’s appeared on the show since 2003.

okmagazine.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Courtney Stodden
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Kenan Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saturday Night Live#Comedy Series#Snl#Night Time#Show Time#Nbc#Comedian Pete Davidson#Advertisement Davidson#The Hollywood Reporter#Costar Chris Redd#Staten Island Star#Nba History#Sketches#Headlines#Things#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmetafilter.com

Saturday Night Live

Cold Open - "Light of the Clear Blue Morning" (Dolly Parton cover): Miley Cyrus, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, Chris Redd, Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Pete Davidson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Cecily Strong, Lauren Holt, and their moms.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Pete Davidson Says Kid Cudi's Music Kept Him From Taking His Own Life

Last month, Kid Cudi raised eyebrows when he took to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform "Sad People." There wasn't anything too abnormal about the display, but some viewers were up in arms after seeing Cudi wearing a dress—one reportedly inspired by a gender-bending look once donned by late musician Kurt Cobain. Cudi, and SNL, received backlash from people who didn't want to turn on late-night television and see a man in a floral garb, but in his recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Pete Davidson came to the rapper's defense.
CelebritiesPage Six

Pete Davidson explains how he approaches women he’s interested in

Pete Davidson doesn’t hold back when it comes to dating. “I am just very, very honest. I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on a version of themselves that they would like to be, eventually, that will unravel,” the “Saturday Night Live” star recently said on Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM.
MusicNME

Pete Davidson says he “wouldn’t be here” without Kid Cudi’s music

Pete Davidson has hailed Kid Cudi‘s music for saving his life, admitting that he “wouldn’t be here” without it. The SNL comic, who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) in 2017, explained how the rapper/singer’s music has proved instrumental during his darkest hours. “I would’ve killed myself,” Davidson told...
Aerospace & DefenseVulture

SpaceX Is Such a Wreck That Only Pete Davidson’s Chad Can Save it on SNL

Pete Davidson’s comically chill character Chad has been through it all: he’s been the chosen savior of another realm, he’s reinvented drag, and he died and met Adam Sandler at one point. On last night’s Saturday Night Live, he sacrificed himself to save the SpaceX mars colony in “the near future”. In the sketch, host Elon Musk asks for a hero to restore the colony’s backup oxygen, and Chad steps up to the challenge with a signature “okay,” but not before fellow astronaut Miley Cyrus reveals she’s pregnant with his child. “No thanks,” Chad says as he hits the airlock. SNL has been heightening the stakes on Chad since 2016, putting him in increasingly cinematic situations. Mars was just the latest frontier.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fatherly

Pete Davidson’s “Chad on Mars” Is the Only Musk-Watch New ‘SNL’ Sketch

Chad was back on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and it was the highlight of a surprisingly solid show hosted by Elon Musk. This time around, Pete Davidson’s uber-slacker starred in “Chad on Mars,” with an expedition to Mars gone wrong. Musk, playing himself, oversees the operation from Space X mission control and calls upon a hero to save the day as a massive solar storm bears down upon the colonists on Mars.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Saturday Night Live Update: Good-ish Elon Musk, Cyrus Rehearsal & More

So with only about 48 hours to go until Elon Musk takes the stage with musical guest Miley Cyrus, NBC's Saturday Night Live has released a clip of two mini-promos that…well… we'll get to in a minute. Because along with the clip, we have Cyrus checking in from musical rehearsals and some more thoughts from SNL cast member Pete Davidson about the Musk buzz over the past two weeks.
TV & VideosPopSugar

Pete Davidson Is an Unlikely Hero in SNL's Hilarious Mars Skit With Miley Cyrus

The hilariously clueless Chad is back on Saturday Night Live, and this time he's on Mars. During the May 8 episode, Pete Davidson reprised his fan-favorite character for a Mars-themed skit where Chad attempts to save a group of colonists at the Space X Mars habitat. In addition to an appearance from host Elon Musk, musical guest Miley Cyrus also plays the unlikely love interest of Davidson's Chad. Right before he goes on the dangerous mission, her character gives the surprising news that she's pregnant and Chad is going to be a father, to which he quickly responds, "No, thank you," before slamming the door shut. If you thought that was a big twist, wait until you see the ending. Watch the full skit above, and then check out Cyrus's sweet Mother's Day opener.
Celebritieswcregisteronline.com

Pete Davidson Isn’t Afraid to Get ‘Very, Very Honest’ With New Romantic Interests: Communication Is ‘Really Key’

Nothing to hide! Pete Davidson has learned a few lessons in the romantic department — and has stopped trying to be the “best” version of himself on first impressions. “I’m just very, very honest,” the Saturday Night Live star, 27, said during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday, May 6. “I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?”