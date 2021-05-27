Is Pete Davidson Leaving 'Saturday Night Live'? Comedian Says He's 'Ready' After Seven Seasons

The hilariously clueless Chad is back on Saturday Night Live, and this time he's on Mars. During the May 8 episode, Pete Davidson reprised his fan-favorite character for a Mars-themed skit where Chad attempts to save a group of colonists at the Space X Mars habitat. In addition to an appearance from host Elon Musk, musical guest Miley Cyrus also plays the unlikely love interest of Davidson's Chad. Right before he goes on the dangerous mission, her character gives the surprising news that she's pregnant and Chad is going to be a father, to which he quickly responds, "No, thank you," before slamming the door shut. If you thought that was a big twist, wait until you see the ending. Watch the full skit above, and then check out Cyrus's sweet Mother's Day opener.