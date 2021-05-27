Is Pete Davidson Leaving 'Saturday Night Live'? Comedian Says He's 'Ready' After Seven Seasons
After seven hilarious years on Saturday Night Live, comedian Pete Davidson is hinting his time on the sketch-comedy series may be coming to an end. The 27-year-old actor opened up about his time on the NBC series during a comedy roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter — where he and costar Chris Redd began to talk about their future endeavors. Redd stated that he had no plans to stay on SNL as long as Kenan Thompson has, who’s appeared on the show since 2003.okmagazine.com