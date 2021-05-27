Government set to withdraw free council parking from NHS staff after relaxation of final lockdown restrictions
The Government is set to cancel free parking for NHS staff, care workers and volunteers in council car parks across England once the final lockdown restrictions are lifted. With the Government aiming to lift all Covid-19 restrictions, including social distancing measures, on 21 June, keyworkers will no longer be able to apply for free parking passes from NHS trusts, councils and the Royal Volunteer Service, which allowed them to use off-street car parks and on-street bays owned by local authorities.inews.co.uk