Bruce Cassidy sees Bruins ‘playing ourselves a little bit’ against Islanders

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s not hard to see the similarities between the Bruins and Islanders, and sure enough Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said his team his team is “playing ourselves a little bit” in the second round.

