Film Watch Weekly: Teenage auteur, Cruella De Vil, Tiny Tim, more!

Between The Outsider, The Stand and the upcoming Lisey's Story and Chapelwaite, the small screen has been the primary home of Stephen King adaptations since the beginning of 2020, but fortunately it won't be too long before the author's work is back on the big screen and playing in a theater near you. After years of development at Blumhouse, the upcoming remake of Firestarter has been making its way through pre-production in the last few months, and now cameras are finally rolling. And though it will surely be a minute before we get to see some finished footage from the film, the studio has provided us with a brief and fiery glimpse of what it's like to be on set.