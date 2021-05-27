Western Australia Closes Border To Victoria Amid Outbreak In Australia

PERTH, Australia — Western Australia will reintroduce a hard border with Victoria after a cluster of 26 coronavirus cases was detected in Melbourne’s north. Victoria will enter a seven-day lockdown from midnight on May 27 in a bid to contain the outbreak which includes 79 exposure sites. The Government of Victoria is the administrative authority of the Australian state of Victoria. As a parliamentary constitutional monarchy, the State Government was first formed in 1851 when Victoria first gained the right to responsible government.