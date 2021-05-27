newsbreak-logo
Tiger Woods: 'Walking on my own' is goal after car crash

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
© Getty Images

Golf legend Tiger Woods addressed his recent car crash in an interview published on Thursday, saying that his current No. 1 goal in rehab is “walking on my own."

Woods told Golf Digest his prior injuries had helped prepare him for the rehab experience, but said his current recovery was “more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Woods was hospitalized in February following a car accident in which his vehicle rolled over and jaws of life had to be used to remove him from the wreck. He suffered multiple leg injuries that required surgery.

According to authorities, there was no immediate evidence that Woods was impaired at the time of the accident and he was the only person involved.

Woods left the hospital about three weeks after the accident. Authorities have said they will not be considering charges against him over the accident.

As Golf Digest reports, Woods’ rehab is focused on building strength in his right leg. He suffered fractures in both the tibia and fibula bones of his right leg. It is currently unclear whether he will need more surgeries to restore mobility and strength.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time,” Woods told reporter Daniel Rapaport.

The magazine notes that at the time of his accident, Woods was also in the process of recovering from a microdiscectomy that he underwent in December. The minimally invasive procedure involves the removal of a herniated disk to alleviate pressure on the spinal column.

An outpouring of public support followed Woods’s crash, including fellow pro golfer Justin Thomas telling reporters he was “sick to my stomach” and “I just hope he's alright.”

“It’s been incredible,” Woods said of the support. “I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously.”

