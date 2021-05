April 30 brought with it ‘Khaled Khaled’ – the latest album from DJ Khaled. In the month since, he’s released a whopping seven music videos in its support: “Body in Motion” (featuring Bryson Tiller & others), “We Going Crazy” with H.E.R. and Migos, “Where You From” featuring Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, Barrington Levy, “Thankful” with Lil Wayne and Jeremih, “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy, and Beyonce, and the Lil Baby and Lil Durk-assisted “Every Chance I Get” (click here to watch them all). The aforementioned came after the official ‘Popstar’ music video, which preceded the arrival of ‘Khaled Khaled.’