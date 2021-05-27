newsbreak-logo
Dallas, TX

University of Dallas Graduate Student Exhibition & Reception June 4

By webmaster
artgroupsdfw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are invited to an in-person exhibition and reception. Come meet current graduate students Daniela Ferreira, Michael Pianta, Michelle Reyes, and Annabel Trevino and view their art. The exhibition runs June 4 – August 21, 2021. There will be an in-person reception with refreshments 6-8 p.m. on June 4 at...

