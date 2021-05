Nintendo announced that Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in Japan. Unfortunately for the rest of the world, we still don’t have an official Western release of that title. After learning of this news, I thought about the abundance of Fire Emblem titles that have yet to reach the West. There are also older games that are too rare and expensive to buy on original software. To alleviate this, Nintendo has taken steps in bringing back more older entries with the limited release of Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light just a couple of months ago.