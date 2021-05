In the past, people used to think of seeking help in the case of addiction as a sign of weakness. Over time people developed the sense of the fact that it is a disease like any other disease of the human body. Therefore, there is no shame in seeking medical help from a professional if one is undergoing some sort of substance use disorder. The environment of the rehabilitation center plays an important role in the smooth journey towards a better healthy lifestyle. Ideally, the entire staff should be understanding and non-judgmental. They must be good secret keepers. Because the clients are opening their hearts out to a stranger, so the fear of trust is a natural factor.