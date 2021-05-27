Compound Gallery Spotlights "The Art of Culture" in Virtual Exhibition and NFTS

The Art Newspaper's guide to London Gallery Weekend for recommendations on the best exhibitions to see during the three-day event, top trends and commentary. There was a time when art lovers complained of “fairtigue”, with so many events to attend, spread around the world. No more. Many fairs have been bumped into 2022, and some, such as Tefaf New York Fall, have been purely and simply cancelled. And when—or if—fairs do return, they seem likely to be pale imitations of the pre-pandemic blockbuster events, smaller, more local and lower key.