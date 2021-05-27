newsbreak-logo
Compound Gallery Spotlights "The Art of Culture" in Virtual Exhibition and NFTS

By Rosie Perper
hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProceeds to benefit the Black Artist Fund. New York City’s Compound Gallery is currently hosting a virtual exhibition called “The Art of Culture” in partnership with Forbes. The exhibition will feature the work of seven artists who have created interdisciplinary pieces touching on the themes of culture, community and social consciousness.

