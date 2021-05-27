REMEMBERING A WONDERFUL PERSON WHO IS GREATLY MISSED

Please join us for a celebration of life in loving memory of James L. Mauzy, Jr., August 3, 1943-Feb. 6, 2021. Two celebrations will be held. The first will be Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, 3171 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. The family will host a light lunch after the service at the Preston Lakes Clubhouse, 3371 Vera Visa Path, Harrisonburg. The second celebration will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 at noon at The Church at the Old Oak, 3898 Meadowdale Rd., ...