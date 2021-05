Google faces an ultimatum in Russia. Per Reuters, the country's Roskomnadzor internet commission gave the company 24 hours to delete more than 26,000 instances of what it's classifying as illegal content. If Google doesn't comply with the order, it could face fines valued at up to 10 percent of its annual revenue, in addition to seeing its services slowed down within the country. The agency has also accused Google of censoring Russian media outlets, including state-owned entities like RT and Sputnik.