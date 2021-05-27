newsbreak-logo
‘John Wick 4’ Adds Japanese-British Pop Star Rina Sawayama Opposite Keanu Reeves

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“John Wick 4” has cast Japanese and British pop star Rina Sawayama in an unnamed role opposite Keanu Reeves. Chad Stahelski is directing the next entry in the action franchise, and Sawayama is making her acting debut in the film. “John Wick 4” begins production this summer in France, Germany...

