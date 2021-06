Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Here are in-person and virtual events taking place across the Triangle. Hill Ridge Farms in Youngsville will reopen its popular outdoor playground, including its sprayground, on Saturday, May 15, for the first time since the pandemic began. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, in May and June. Admission is $12 per person and free for kids under age 2. The farm also is offering passes that allow for unlimited visits during the season.