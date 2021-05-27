newsbreak-logo
Florida State

DeSantis Pillories the Media for Portraying Florida as ‘Crazy’: The Crazy Ones Are ‘Wearing Six Masks in New York City’ Despite Being Vaccinated

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) mocked the “corporate media” on Wednesday for portraying his state as “crazy” during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I think they sent, like, one of the corporate media outlets sent some reporter down,” DeSantis during a speech in Baker County, where he was holding an event to highlight a $1,000 bonus the state granted public school employees.

