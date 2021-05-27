DeSantis Pillories the Media for Portraying Florida as ‘Crazy’: The Crazy Ones Are ‘Wearing Six Masks in New York City’ Despite Being Vaccinated
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) mocked the “corporate media” on Wednesday for portraying his state as “crazy” during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I think they sent, like, one of the corporate media outlets sent some reporter down,” DeSantis during a speech in Baker County, where he was holding an event to highlight a $1,000 bonus the state granted public school employees.www.mediaite.com