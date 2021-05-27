How Quantum Computing Threatens Industrial Device Security

Neutral atom arrays have recently emerged as a promising platform for quantum information processing. One important remaining roadblock for large-scale quantum information processing in such systems is associated with the finite lifetime of atomic Rydberg states during entangling operations. Because such Rydberg state decay errors can result in many possible channels of leakage out of the computational subspace as well as correlated errors, they cannot be addressed directly through traditional methods of fault-tolerant quantum computation. Here, we present a detailed analysis of the effects of these sources of errors on a neutral-atom quantum computer and propose hardware-efficient, fault-tolerant quantum computation schemes that mitigate them. By using the specific structure of the error model, the multi-level nature of atoms, and dipole selection rules, we find that the resource cost for fault-tolerant quantum computation can be significantly reduced compared to existing, general-purpose schemes, even when these novel types of errors are accounted for. We illustrate the experimental feasibility of our protocols through concrete examples with qubits encoded in $^{87}$Rb, $^{85}$Rb, or $^{87}$Sr atoms. Finally, implications for both the near-term and scalable implementations are discussed.