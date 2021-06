MSC Cruises: MSC Virtuosa cruising round UK for the summer season – see photos of giant ship | Cruise | Journey. MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise line, with a fleet of 18 ships and plans for 23 by 2025 and choices to order six extra as much as 2030. Based in 1988 and owned by the Mediterranean Transport Firm, its bold plans have received it the repute of being the fastest-growing cruise model on the earth. The Swiss-based firm initially targeted on reasonably priced European cruises, aimed toward Europeans, however now additionally operates from South Africa, South America, the Gulf and is making inroads into the North American market.