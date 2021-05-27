Louvre Museum Makes History by Appointing Its First-Ever Female President

For the first time in its 228-year history, the Louvre Museum in Paris will be directed by a woman. The world’s largest art museum is due to welcome Laurence des Carsas as its president—she was chosen by French President Emmanuel Macron. A respected figure in the art world, des Carsas is an expert in 19th-century art and is the current leader of Musée d’Orsay and Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris. She will replace the current president of the Louvre, Jean-Luc Martinez from September 1, 2021.