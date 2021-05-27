Juan Williams Leaving Fox News' The Five as Show Prepares to Return to In-Studio Filming
Juan Williams is leaving his spot as a co-host on The Five after seven years with the program. Williams, who has long served as a liberal voice on the Fox News show, announced the news of his departure at the close of Wednesday's show. Going forward, the veteran journalist will remain on with the network as a political analyst and The Five will have rotating liberal co-hosts until a liberal replacement for Williams is named.people.com