Juan Williams Leaving Fox News' The Five as Show Prepares to Return to In-Studio Filming

By Ally Mauch
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuan Williams is leaving his spot as a co-host on The Five after seven years with the program. Williams, who has long served as a liberal voice on the Fox News show, announced the news of his departure at the close of Wednesday's show. Going forward, the veteran journalist will remain on with the network as a political analyst and The Five will have rotating liberal co-hosts until a liberal replacement for Williams is named.

CelebritiesVanity Fair

Is Juan Williams’s Exit From The Five Thanks to a Greg Gutfeld Blood Feud?

Fox News personality Juan Williams, a longtime cohost of The Five, announced yesterday that Wednesday’s edition of the talk show would be his last. Williams, the solo liberal commentator on the program, who was routinely treated as a punching bag by cohosts Greg Gutfeld and Jesse Watters, told viewers that his departure was due to the program going back to in-studio recording sessions and cited his experience enduring COVID-19 in late 2020. “COVID taught me a lot of lessons,” explained Williams, who will continue working at the network as a political analyst from Fox's studios in Washington, D.C.
Worldmediaite.com

Lachlan Murdoch Says Fox News Opinion Hosts Are ‘Center-Right’: ‘That’s Where Middle America Is’

Fox Corporation CEO and Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch expressed support for Fox News journalists and “center-right” opinion hosts Thursday, saying that he’s happy with the positioning of the network because that’s where “middle America” is. Murdoch’s comments, which came during a Q&A session at research firm MoffettNathanson’s Media and Communications...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: GOP turns lies into laws

Now the right-wing echo chamber is exploding with little lies. First, conservative papers and social media erupted with bogus reports that President Biden planned to ban Americans from eating hamburgers. Second, came the lie that a picture book authored by Vice President Harris was being handed to immigrant children at...
TV & VideosFox News

Fox News @ Night - Thursday, May 27

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

'Fox & Friends' hosts return to the couch

In a slight easing of internal COVID-19 protocols, the hosts for the Fox News morning show “Fox & Friends” moved back to the show's couch Thursday morning, changing from separate in-studio seating. “For the first time in — what? A year and a half? — we are back on some...
TV & Videosmediaite.com

WATCH: 7-Year-Old Reporter Makes Cable News Debut, Interviews Fox’s Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer on Their Own Show

Seven-year-old aspiring journalist Emmy Eaton, of the website EastIdahoNews.com, made her cable news debut Monday during a fun (though briefly technically challenged) segment on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom. Dana Perino, who Eaton had previously interviewed, introduced Eaton to America’s Newsroom co-host Bill Hemmer, saying that the young interviewer wanted to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

With Meghan MCain Out, The View Freely Takes Aim at Fox News

When the cat’s away, the mice will play. On Friday, Meghan McCain took a day off from The View to recover from her second COVID shot, giving her co-hosts free rein to take down Fox News. The panel was clear that the conservative network’s “campaign of misinformation” is harming not just viewers, but the country at large, as its hosts have spread false claims about the vaccine, President Biden, and voter fraud. “It’s hurting the [Republican] party. I think it’s hurting the country. I think it’s hurting democracy. I think it’s hurting journalism,” said Ana Navarro, as she railed against “Faux News.”
Celebritiesarcamax.com

'Real World' alum Rachel Campos-Duffy joins 'Fox & Friends' as weekend co-host

Rachel Campos-Duffy has signed on to co-host the weekend edition of the Fox News morning show “Fox & Friends,” replacing Jedidiah Bila. The cable news channel announced Monday that Campos-Duffy, 49, will join the program June 12 alongside co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Will Cain. Bila, who held the co-host chair since 2019, said last week that she is leaving Fox News. Bila and the network said the parting was amicable.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher to leave network

Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher announced Friday she is leaving the network. Fisher, who has covered the White House since 2019, said on "Special Report" with Bret Baier that her appearance Friday marked “my last live shot on my last day at Fox News, and I’ve had an incredible run.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Juan Williams Remembers His Time On ‘The Five’

Juan Williams, Fox News Analyst, Columnist for The Hill & author of What the Hell Do you Have to Lose joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to recount his time as co-host of the five. Juan Williams said,. “I think part of it for me, guy, was, you know,...
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Exclusive: Former Fox News Anchor Leland Vittert Joins Nexstar’s NewsNation

Fox News anchor Leland Vittert, who parted ways with the network last week after months off the air, has landed at the new cable network NewsNation. “It’s been in the works for a while,” Vittert said of his talks with the network in an interview with Mediaite Tuesday night. “They came to me late last year talking about their new venture of unbiased, fact-based reporting with an incredible company behind it.”
CelebritiesAdWeek

Fox News, Jedediah Bila Part Ways

Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Jedediah Bila has left Fox News, TVNewser can confirm. People magazine was on it first. “We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Jedediah Bila and wish her all the best,” Fox News said in a statement on Friday. “The new co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend will be named soon.”