Juan Williams Leaving Fox News' The Five as Show Prepares to Return to In-Studio Filming

When the cat’s away, the mice will play. On Friday, Meghan McCain took a day off from The View to recover from her second COVID shot, giving her co-hosts free rein to take down Fox News. The panel was clear that the conservative network’s “campaign of misinformation” is harming not just viewers, but the country at large, as its hosts have spread false claims about the vaccine, President Biden, and voter fraud. “It’s hurting the [Republican] party. I think it’s hurting the country. I think it’s hurting democracy. I think it’s hurting journalism,” said Ana Navarro, as she railed against “Faux News.”