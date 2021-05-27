Win Tickets to Twin Cities Summer Jam on the River Morning Show

First Avenue and all its venues are getting back in the game and making a big splash for music this Summer. First Avenue and all of its venues are setting the bar high and have put more than 50 concerts on sale. According to the First Avenue Website, they have some great talent. I looked ahead to July and saw they have the Suburbs. Some people are nodding their head some and shaking their head, some are looking around because they don't know. The Suburbs kick things off with two nights, July 2 and 3, at the 7th Street Entry.