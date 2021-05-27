Cancel
Music

Win Tickets to Twin Cities Summer Jam on the River Morning Show

By Abbey Minke
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 11 days ago
96.7 the River is giving you a chance to win your way in to Twin Cities Summer Jam!. Adam and Abbey have passes to Twin Cities Summer Jam's Friday's July 23rd show featuring Carrie Underwood, Brett Young, Blanco Brown and more, and they're giving you a chance to win your way in! Listen to the River Morning Show Thursdays between May 27-June 24 for your cue to play What Did I Do?. What Did I Do? is a weekly game every Thursday morning about 8:30 where Adam or Abbey give a real-life scenario they found themselves in and three scenario results. You try to guess their actual response. Your correct guess between May 27 and June 24 will win you a pair of tickets to Twin Cities Summer Jam!

96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

