New Orleans, LA

Children's Hospital Patients, Staff Name Baby Orangutan

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Patients and staff at Children’s Hospital New Orleans have chosen “Madu” as the name for an endangered Sumatran orangutan born in February at the zoo in New Orleans. The word is Malay for “honey.”. Madu got 80 votes, seven more than Matahari, a Malay word meaning...

