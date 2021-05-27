Cancel
May 2021 TFFR Employer Newsletter

nd.gov
 8 days ago

The May 2021 Briefly is now available. Please review the information regarding Year-end Employer Payment and Reports, Fiscal Year-End Reminders, PAS Project, Employer Contribution Rates for 2021-22 and TFFR Retirement Education Workshop in July.

www.rio.nd.gov
Economyaccountingtoday.com

Employers added 559K jobs in May, with 14.1K in accounting

Employment increased by 559,000 in May, while the unemployment rate declined 0.3 percentage point to 5.8%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, as the economy slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The main job gains happened in the leisure and hospitality industry, in public and private education, and...
Constructionlbmjournal.com

Construction employment drops in May

WASHINGTON — The construction industry lost 20,000 jobs on net in May, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Overall, the industry has recovered 888,000 (79.8%) of the jobs lost during earlier stages of the pandemic. Nonresidential construction employment...
EconomyPosted by
The Week

Employers added 559,000 jobs in May

Employers added a "not great, not terrible" 559,000 jobs in May, slightly disappointing expectations while also signaling that hiring is picking back up as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment dropped to 5.8 percent, down from 6.3 percent in January. Economists had expected May's job report to show...
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

Comments on May Employment Report

This graph shows permanent job losers as a percent of the pre-recession peak in employment through the May report. (ht Joe Weisenthal at Bloomberg). These jobs will likely be the hardest to recover. This data is only available back to 1994, so there is only data for three recessions. In...
Fairbanks, AKbls.gov

Occupational Employment and Wages in Fairbanks — May 2020

Workers in the Fairbanks, AK Metropolitan Statistical Area had an average (mean) hourly wage of $28.10 in May 2020, 4 percent above the nationwide average of $27.07, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Chris Rosenlund noted that, after testing for statistical significance, wages in the local area were higher than their respective national averages in 13 of the 22 major occupational groups, including production; construction and extraction; and installation, maintenance, and repair. Seven groups had significantly lower wages than their respective national averages, including management; legal; and arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media.
Economynhbr.com

May figures show employment almost back to normal

It’s all good news on the employment front, as the job search requirement returns this week, a month before federal benefits are cut in New Hampshire. Last week (ending May 22) there were 722 new state claims filed in New Hampshire, the federal Department of Labor released today. That’s an 11% drop from what was reported the week prior (which was later adjusted downward) following 36% drop before that, on top of a 44% decline. New Hampshire is now up only a few hundred new jobless claims before the pandemic hit.
Real Estatenaiop.org

NAIOP Source E-Newsletter

May 11, 2021 NAIOP Source: Sparking an Eco-district Neighborhood. NAIOP Source: What’s Next for the Dynamic Industrial Market?. NAIOP Source: Tech Tips for Modernizing Real Estate. July 21, 2020. NAIOP Source: The CRE Event of the Year – Live from Your Office. July 14, 2020. NAIOP Source: Experts Address COVID-19’s...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Week Ahead in Employment: May 24, 2021

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday, May 24. Public comments are due on a U.S. Department of Labor proposal to tweak a Trump-era rule...
Income Taxmeadowlakenow.com

CRA estimates 30,000 self-employed people may not have to repay CERB

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says thousands of self-employed workers who received emergency benefits last year won’t have to repay any of it, as long as they meet certain conditions. For anyone whose net self-employment income was under $5,000, those conditions include having filed their 2019 and 2020 tax...
Middletown, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

To our newsletter readers…

Yesterday’s newsletter featured an outdated headline on a proposed pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Middletown. Above is an updated story on an upcoming public hearing for the proposal on 187 acres in the town. We apologize for any convenience this subject line might have caused.
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

IRS Seeks Nominations for 2022 Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service announced it is accepting applications for the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC). Applications will be accepted through July 9, 2021. The IRSAC serves as an advisory body to the IRS commissioner and provides an organized public forum for discussion of relevant tax...
Grove Hill, ALClarke County Democrat

EMPLOYMENT

JOB POSTING – Teller—Clarke Community Federal Credit Union located in Grove Hill, Alabama is currently seeking a Teller. The position is full-time (40 hours per week) with insurance benefits. Qualifications include a minimum of high school diploma or general education degree (GED) and preferably one year of related experience and/or training, and proficiency with Microsoft Office applications. Candidate must meet suitability criteria for employment with a background check and credit check. Please submit your resume to clarkecommunityfcu@yahoo.com. Please call 251-275-3007 for additional information. (EOE) (21-1tc- CCD)
Economycalculatedriskblog.com

ADP: Private Employment increased 978,000 in May

Private sector employment increased by 978,000 jobs from April to May according to the May ADP® National Employment ReportTM. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP’s actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
Economybabypips.com

Event Preview: Canada’s Employment Report (May 2021)

Heads up, Loonie traders! Canada will be printing its jobs report on Friday 12:30 pm GMT. Planning on trading the event? Here are the points you need to know first:. Canada lost 207.1K jobs in April vs. the projected losses of 160.5K. The unemployment rate jumped from 7.5% to 8.1%
EconomyFXStreet.com

US ISM Services PMI May Preview: The employment puzzle

Service sector activity expected to remain strong in May. Employment PMI is the key metric for markets. Manufacturing Employment PMI saw sharp drop to 50.9 n May. Something unusual appears to be happening in US labor markets and it may be the key to how traders view the American economic recovery.
Economytradinggods.net

Employment Report for May Showed Increase in Total Nonfarm Payrolls

This morning’s employment report for May showed a 559K increase in total nonfarm payrolls, which was below the Investing.com forecast of 650K jobs added. Here is an excerpt from the Employment Situation Summary released this morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics:. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 559,000 in...
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. Employment Jumps Less Than Expected In May

Job growth in the U.S. reaccelerated in the month of May, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday, although the increase in employment still fell short of economist estimates. The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 559,000 jobs in May after climbing by...
Politicsseanc.org

DROWNING IN CASH: State leaders hold huge revenue surpluses

The legislature adjourned again this week with no state budget in sight. The House will begin formal Appropriations meetings next week with the goal of putting together its own budget, while the Senate has started chatter of mini budgets. With the state drowning in cash from both a $4 billion...