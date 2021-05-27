May 2021 TFFR Employer Newsletter

Workers in the Fairbanks, AK Metropolitan Statistical Area had an average (mean) hourly wage of $28.10 in May 2020, 4 percent above the nationwide average of $27.07, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Chris Rosenlund noted that, after testing for statistical significance, wages in the local area were higher than their respective national averages in 13 of the 22 major occupational groups, including production; construction and extraction; and installation, maintenance, and repair. Seven groups had significantly lower wages than their respective national averages, including management; legal; and arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media.