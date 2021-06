Recently unveiled by SeaCleaners, the Manta hybrid catamaran is designed to combat the oceans’ plastic pollution in a brand new way. Using a biomimetic design, a hybrid propulsion system and a power supply from renewable energy sources, the high-tech boat will not only collect ocean waste but process it as well. Poised for launch in 2024, the Manta will operate autonomously 75% of the time without the use of fossil fuels, and it will have the ability to extract between 5,000 and 10,000 tons of floating plastic each year.