As the world is slowly starting to reopen, live shows are making their much-anticipated return. While some states have venues at limited capacity, New York is getting ready to have its venues at full capacity. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference that venues can be open at full capacity to vaccinated people. He states”All venues have the option of going to 100% capacity for fully-vaccinated people. Some venues, and we authorized, you can be 50% vaccinated, 50 unvaccinated, but that limits the capacity of the venue.”