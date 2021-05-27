Report: Sancho, Kane, Rice atop United's list of transfer targets
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is gearing up for a busy summer that could result in a massive overhaul of Manchester United after ending last season without a trophy. It's understood Solskjaer's primary goal will be to strengthen multiple positions throughout his squad, and that the Norwegian manager has his eyes on world-class talents Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Declan Rice, and Pau Torres, reports Jamie Jackson of The Guardian.www.thescore.com