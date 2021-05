Aylah Jones continued to dazzle in the circle for EP as she gave up just 2 hits while striking out 16 Comets on Monday as the Panthers rolled to 5-0 win over Newman. Jones also nearly single handedly provided the only run the Panthers would need. After leading off the first inning with a single, she stole second and third before coming home on a knock by Emma Davis. Jones’ older sister Mya put the Panthers up by a pair after she singled in Davis.